VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,264,320.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.47 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.41.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

