Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.