Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $765.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will post $765.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $612.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSH. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. 502,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

