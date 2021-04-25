Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

