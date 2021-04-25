Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.