VMware’s (VMW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $169.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.13.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.