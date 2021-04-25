Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

