VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce sales of $153.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. VSE posted sales of $177.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $689.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $701.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $782.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $808.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. VSE has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a P/E ratio of 440.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

