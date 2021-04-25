W. Barry Girling Sells 15,000 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 668,500 shares in the company, valued at C$481,320.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 21st, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$19,345.00.
  • On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

SVE opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.54 million and a PE ratio of -73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 43.76 and a quick ratio of 43.36. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$0.94.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.