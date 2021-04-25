Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $157.26 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

