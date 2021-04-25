Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Head-To-Head Survey

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Federal and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 WSFS Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Washington Federal presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.27%. WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88% WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.91% 0.72%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and WSFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.53 $173.44 million $2.00 16.49 WSFS Financial $709.20 million 3.33 $148.81 million $3.74 13.28

Washington Federal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WSFS Financial. WSFS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Washington Federal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

