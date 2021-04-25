Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,886.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,325.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

