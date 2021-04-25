Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

