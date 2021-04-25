Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

