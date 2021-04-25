Washington Trust Bank Has $10.32 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

