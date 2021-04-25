Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.96. 781,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,103. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

