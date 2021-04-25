Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.10. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of £605.83 million and a PE ratio of 28.84.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

