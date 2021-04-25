Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.10. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of £605.83 million and a PE ratio of 28.84.
About Watkin Jones
