Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.80% of Watts Water Technologies worth $31,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

