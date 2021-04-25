WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

