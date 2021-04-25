Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Logitech International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Logitech International by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

