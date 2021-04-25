Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $27,000 in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth $9,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 199,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MTCR stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

