West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
About West Japan Railway
West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.
