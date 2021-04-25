Westamerica Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

