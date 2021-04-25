Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $34.66

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $33.82. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

