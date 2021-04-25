Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Willdan Group posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $248,400.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,470.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 124,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $480.67 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

