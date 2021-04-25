William Blair Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

HOG stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

