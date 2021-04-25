Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.25.

WLTW stock opened at $232.89 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

