Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.