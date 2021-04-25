Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

WTFC stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

