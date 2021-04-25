Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

WZZAF opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

