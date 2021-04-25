Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.11.
PAYC opened at $399.59 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $207.30 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.89.
In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.