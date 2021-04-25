Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.11.

PAYC opened at $399.59 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $207.30 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

