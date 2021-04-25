Wolfswood Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,540,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition makes up about 35.2% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUXA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,060,000.

LUXA opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

