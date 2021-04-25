WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPTIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $16.87 on Friday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

