Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $601,843.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $313.30 or 0.00633096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01045012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,775.65 or 1.00584357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00635374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

