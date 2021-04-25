Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.92.

WH opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.33, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

