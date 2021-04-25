Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $24.38. 2,586,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

