XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of XOMA worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Equities analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

