XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 166.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

