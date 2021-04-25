XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Vance Stazzonelli Buys 30,000 Shares

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider Vance Stazzonelli acquired 30,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get XRF Scientific alerts:

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.