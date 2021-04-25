XRP Price Hits $1.04 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $47.24 billion and $7.17 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00273801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.42 or 0.01044592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.54 or 1.00897877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00023069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00630463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00206351 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.