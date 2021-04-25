Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post $66.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.52 million and the lowest is $63.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $116.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.78 million to $188.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.30 million, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

