Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.937 per share. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YARIY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.