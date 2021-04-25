YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.78. 830,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

