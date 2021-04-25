YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. 1,680,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

