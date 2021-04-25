YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,321 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.