YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Buys £5,008.20 in Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.26) on Friday. YouGov plc has a one year low of GBX 634.78 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,003.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,000.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.97.

Get YouGov alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.