yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.86 Million

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 592.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $18.21 or 0.00036471 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 1,318.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

