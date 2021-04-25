Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Fortive reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,992. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

