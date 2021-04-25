Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%.

NSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.11. 816,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,797. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

