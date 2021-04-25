Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

PNNT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 231,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $436.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

